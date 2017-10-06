An Insidious Threat to Liberty: Right-Wing Collectivism

For anyone who still believes that elements of the pro-Trump American Right were not advancing “white nationalists” — and being infiltrated by them, read this. You may feel like you need a shower afterward.

This is not merely a hit-piece, but an exposé of an insidious movement to undermine the conservatism of Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater and replace it with distilled collectivism. Left-wing collectivism and Right-wing collectivism are dual threats to liberty.

(Note the positive reference by Steve Bannon to the extreme Fascist [too extreme even for Mussolini] Julius Evola. They’re back, this time as Po-Mo hipsters, but with the same agenda of violence and hate.)

Here’s How Breitbart And Milo Smuggled Nazi and White Nationalist Ideas Into The Mainstream