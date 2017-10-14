Another BIG Problem with Piketty’s Approach: India

This analysis is from a very insightful analyst, Chandra Bhan Prasad, and it deals with the impact of free-market reforms on Dalit people, who have suffered at the very bottom of the social hierarchy in India. It’s a quite important rebuttal to Thomas Piketty. (I have had the privilege of hearing Chandra Bhan Prasad speak twice at the Atlas Asia Liberty Forums and have learned from him.)

How Piketty got it wrong: If you take the case of Dalits in India, liberty and equality can march in opposite directions

For more on Piketty Problems, see “Anti-Piketty,” edited by Emmanuel Martin, Nicolas Lecaussin, and Jean-Philippe DelSol (with preface by my humble self): Anti-Piketty