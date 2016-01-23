The Portuguese Version: The Morality of Capitalism

The Morality of Capitalism is a book that has now been translated into a couple of different languages. I am particularly proud of its translation into Portuguese, a language that is spoken by more than 250 million people. If a tiny fraction of those people get access to this book, it will have been a massive success. So, if you know a libertarian or classically liberal student group in Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Portugal, or any of the other Portuguese-speaking nations, please do forward this link to them, the book can be downloaded and read for free!

Portuguese language version of The Morality of Capitalism by Tom G. Palmer

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>