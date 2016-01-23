The Portuguese Version: The Morality of Capitalism

The Morality of Capitalism is a book that has now been translated into a couple of different languages. I am particularly proud of its translation into Portuguese, a language that is spoken by more than 250 million people. If a tiny fraction of those people get access to this book, it will have been a massive success. So, if you know a libertarian or classically liberal student group in Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Portugal, or any of the other Portuguese-speaking nations, please do forward this link to them, the book can be downloaded and read for free!