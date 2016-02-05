I am always pleased to get the chance to return to Asia, a region that seems to grow in its appreciation for Liberty each time I go back. I recently traveled to Bhutan to attend the EFN Asia Conference of 2015 and participate in a presentation on Economic Freedom and Inclusive Growth. Bienvenido “Nonoy” Oplas, Jr., the Founder and President of Minimal Government Thinkers Inc. has posted some information about that presentation at his blog here.

If you want to see the whole presentation, without my commentary of course, the slideshow can be viewed here.