It is always exciting to see a new translation of a piece of writing or a book I have edited. After the Welfare State is a book I was pleased to work on with Students for Liberty and I’ve just seen the a copy in Croatian! Although I do not read Croatian, I am sure the wonderful people who worked on it in that lovely country have done a fine job! After the horrors of Tito and Pavelić, Croatia has thrived but any country needs texts on liberty and Croatia is no exception!