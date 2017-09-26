TrumPutin: Creating Divisions

The key is that the Kremlin’s ads were promoting both sides of very divisive issues. Like Trump, they seek to divide and crash civil societies, setting groups against groups, fanning hatred, and making Putin’s corrupt and plutocratic dictatorship look less bad in comparison.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/technology/russian-operatives-used-facebook-ads-to-exploit-divisions-over-black-political-activism-and-muslims/2017/09/25/4a011242-a21b-11e7-ade1-76d061d56efa_story.html?tid=ss_fb&utm_term=.43cfcf3f95a3