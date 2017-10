The Jones Act is disgraceful and insupportable. This refusal to consider waiving it in the emergency situation in Puerto Rico is another reason to despise Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and all “economic nationalists.” They speak of “the nation,” but what they really mean are “the special interests.”

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/352597-us-wont-waive-shipping-restrictions-for-puerto-rico-relief