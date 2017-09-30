The Demonization of Soros

This essay in the Financial Times is spot on.

Well put. I do not always agree with him and frequently robustly disagree, but the global assault on him by authoritarian populist politicians is a clue to why he is hated. (And I remain grateful for his support of anti-communist efforts across the communist world years ago, as well as his many philanthropic efforts, such as building water treatment facilities in Sarajevo to enable people to get water without being murdered by snipers and hiring Soviet nuclear physicists to do pure research, rather than being lured away by rogue states to design bombs at a time when their salaries were unpaid and they could not feed their children.)